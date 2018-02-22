Woodside High School to ramp up security checks after social media threat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools said Thursday that full-scale security protocols will be in place Friday morning after a social media threat was made toward Woodside High School.

Students will walk through metal detectors and participate in backpack and purse checks as they enter the building.

Additional officers from the Newport News Police Department and school security officers will be present to assist in the security checks.

The spokesperson said a phone message was sent to all families of Woodside students Thursday evening to notify them of the increased security measures.

