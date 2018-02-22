Virginia Beach officials remind residents about jury duty scam

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents about a jury duty scam that has been happening in the city.

According to VBSO, the scam has been going on for more than two years and has been implemented in several forms.

Scammers most recently have been calling people and saying that they are with VBSO, sometimes giving the name of a deputy, and demanding money from the victim because they missed jury duty. They would also threaten the victim by saying they would be arrested if they did not pay.

The scammers would also ask for money over the phone by money order or a prepaid card. They would also at times tell victims that they could receive a refund if they call or come to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office at 2501 James Madison Blvd.

VBSO would like to remind residents of the city that they will never contact you and demand money over the phone for missed jury duty.

If you’ve fallen victim to this crime, contact the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit at 757-385-8101.