× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Dropping Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Another messy morning with a mostly cloudy sky and patchy fog to deal with once again. Rain chances will stick to 20% throughout the day but expect a few scattered showers mixing in. We won’t be quite as warm as the past few days but temperatures will still reach the upper 60s and low 70s which is still well above normal. Sunshine will break in by the late afternoon.

All of us will drop into the 60s for Friday with rain chances sticking to only 20%. We will be cloudy to start the day once again then sunshine will sneak in by the afternoon.

Saturday is looking nice with temperatures breaking back into the 70s for the afternoon. Rain chances will stay at a low 20% but can’t rule out a stray shower popping up. Sunday isn’t quite as nice. Temperatures will once again be in the mid 70s but rain chances jump to 50%. There will be a chance for a thunderstorm to mix in. We will be overcast throughout the day.

