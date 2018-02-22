Suffolk Police arrest 19-year-old after social media post investigation

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police department said Thursday that it has arrested a suspect after an investigation into concerning social media posts.

19-year-old Daquan Antonio Wynn of Portsmouth was arrested Wednesday on charges including Possession of a Firearm on School Property and two counts of Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor.

The posts included videos showing several juveniles in possession of firearms and marijuana while in a vehicle in the Lakeland High School parking lot on January 12. Police said the incident happened after school hours.

