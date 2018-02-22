Officials: Camden Co. teen said he would do ‘same thing’ as Fla. school shooter if he had gun

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. – A Camden County High School student was arrested Monday for making threats towards the high school.

According to the sheriff’s office, two students overheard the 17-year-old making statements about the Florida shooting, saying “If I had a gun or could get my hands on some guns, I would do the same thing.”

Investigators and the school interviewed the students that overheard the conversation.

The arrested student didn’t deny saying the statement, but said he was only joking.

During the investigation, school officials found “numerous” pictures of different angles of the school campus, including officers, doors and the outside of the building.

The teen was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats and disorderly conduct. He is in custody of the Albemarle District Jail on a $1,000 secured bond.

He will appear in Camden District Court Friday.