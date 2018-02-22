Motorcyclist dies at hospital after Granby Street crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving another motor vehicle in the 6300 block of Granby Street Thursday night.

Police were called to the area for motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle around 8:11 p.m. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene to find the motorcyclist lying in the roadway unresponsive.

Medics took man to DePaul Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending based on the conclusion of the investigation. This incident is being investigated by the Norfolk Police Traffic Fatality Team.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

