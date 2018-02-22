McDonald’s to bring back Szechuan sauce nationwide

Didn’t have your chance to get your hands on McDonald’s Szechuan sauce in October?

McDonald’s is making things right with “Rick and Morty” fans by making the sauce available across all U.S. McDonald’s restaurants starting February 26.

This time, the store produced 20 million packets of the coveted sauce, which will come with a qualifying purchase.

It’s available while supplies last, but hopefully it’s around for a lot longer this time.

The Szechuan sauce, which was featured in an episode of “Rick and Morty,” is a favorite of mad scientist Rick.

At the end of the episode, he says he’s driven by finding that McNugget sauce. “I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty,” says Rick. “That’s my series arc, Morty. If it takes nine seasons, I want my McNugget dipping sauce Szechuan Sauce, Morty.”