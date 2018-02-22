It’s National Margarita Day!

Break out the tequila and limes–February 22 is National Margarita day!
According to one survey, 75 percent of people said they like margaritas.
If you’d like to make a homemade version, here’s a recipe from the Food Network:
Ingredients
- Ice cubes
- 3 ounces tequila
- 2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 ounce simply syrup, recipe follows
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon orange liquer
- 1 tablespoon lime-salt-sugar
- Simple syrup (1 cup sugar, 1 cup water)
- Zest of one lime
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add tequila, lime juice, Simple Syrup and orange liqueur. Cover and shake until mixed and chilled, about 30 seconds. (In general, the drink is ready by the time the shaker mists up.) Place Lime-salt-sugar on a plate. Press the rim of a chilled rocks or wine glass into the mixture to rim the edge. Strain margarita into the glass.
Simple Syrup:
Put the sugar and water in a small saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. (Alternatively, heat in the microwave.) Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
Lime-salt-sugar:
Blend together lime, salt and sugar in a small blender or mini food chopper.