It’s National Margarita Day!

Break out the tequila and limes–February 22 is National Margarita day!

According to one survey, 75 percent of people said they like margaritas.

If you’d like to make a homemade version, here’s a recipe from the Food Network:

Ingredients

Ice cubes

3 ounces tequila

2 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

1 ounce simply syrup, recipe follows

1/2 to 1 teaspoon orange liquer

1 tablespoon lime-salt-sugar

Simple syrup (1 cup sugar, 1 cup water)

Zest of one lime

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Directions: