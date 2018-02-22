Helping local Vets find support they deserve on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - We talk with Steven Combs, Deputy Commissioner of Virginia Department of Veterans Services (www.dvs.virginia.gov) about what veterans don't know about help out there to get their benefits. Meanwhile, Jim Ireland, Co-chairman of the ODU Veterans Health Fair.

VETERAN'S HEALTH FAIR

FREE HEALTH & WELLNESS SCREENINGS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24 | 9:00AM - 1:00PM

ODU STUDENT RECREATION CENTER

4700 Powhatan Avenue

Complimentary breakfast and lunch provided and transportation maybe available. For more information on free screenings being held at ODU on February 24th, contact veteranshealthfair@odu.edu.