Extra police present after rumors of bomb threat at Virginia Beach school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There was extra police presence at Landstown High School Thursday.

This comes after rumors of a bomb threat were circulating the school.

Police said no threat was ever made and some students were “worried there might be a bomb threat.” That worry ended up spreading around the school.

Officials spoke with students and were able to confirm it was just a rumor.

The scene has been cleared as of 10:45 a.m.

A school receptionist said the principal discussed the rumor with students over the intercom.

Landstown High School’s Principal Cheryl Askew also released a statement to parents saying:

“Good morning, families. This is Landstown High School Principal Cheryl Askew. For the third time in two days I am calling you about school safety and the importance of using good judgement and reporting concerns to proper authorities. Today, we had a rumor of a threat. This rumor was passed from student to student overnight before it was actually reported to an adult this morning. I want to be clear: Police have thoroughly investigated and found no threat or cause for alarm. Unfortunately, considerable time and resources were used in order to debunk this rumor. I implore you to speak frankly with your children about using their best judgement on social media and in helping to control the spread of rumors and anxiety. If they hear something concerning they should report it immediately to police or an adult and not perpetuate the rumor through social media or gossip. This will allow police to more efficiently respond to safety concerns. Thank you.”

Download the News 3 app for updates.