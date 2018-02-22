Brandan Stith’s double-double lifts Monarchs past Marshall, keeps perfect CUSA road record intact

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (ODUSports.com) – Five Monarchs scored in double-figures as the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (22-5, 13-2 C-USA) snapped Marshall’s (19-9, 10-5 C-USA) five-game win streak in an 84-79 victory at the Cam Henderson Center on Thursday night in front of 5,828 fans. ODU has won six in a row, 10 of its last 11 and 17 of its last 19 contests. Marshall entered the game with a 14-1 record at home for the season.

ODU started the second half on a 7-0 run, claiming a 47-39 advantage, forcing a Marshall timeout at the 18:53 mark. The Thundering Herd answered back with a 7-0 run of their own over a 1:20 span to pull within three (49-46). Old Dominion later utilized a 10-2 run, taking an 11-point lead, 59-48, with 14:30 remaining in the second half.

Randy Haynes’ fourth made three-pointer put an end to Marshall’s 10-3 run, giving ODU a 65-58 advantage with 10:27 to play. The Thundering Herd later put together a 13-3 run to claim a one-point lead 73-72 at the 4:40 mark. The Monarchs answered with an 8-2 run, taking an 80-75 lead with 1:31 left, before Marshall scored the next four points cutting its deficit to one (80-79) with 63 seconds to play. Again the Monarchs answered, this time it was B.J. Stith ending the game on a 4-0 run to ultimately lift ODU to an 84-79 victory on Thursday night in Huntington.

Brandan Stith led the way for ODU, recording a double-double (21 points on 9-15 FG and 12 rebounds) to compliment four steals and two assists. Randy Haynes poured in 20 points, dished out four assists, had three steals and two rebounds. Ahmad Caver finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. In just 17 minutes of work, Trey Porter went for 11 points, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal. B.J. Stith also finished in double-figures (10 points) to go along with six rebounds.

For the ballgame, Old Dominion held advantages for second chance points (21-2), offensive rebounds (17-5), total rebounds (39-31), steals (12-6), points off turnovers (22-16) and turnovers (13-19). In a game that experienced 12 lead changes and five ties, the Monarchs led for 30:14 of the total 40 minutes. ODU connected on 75% (12-16) of its free-throw attempts for the contest and shot 50% (3-6) from deep in the second half. The Thundering Herd finished the game shooting 54.5% (30-55) from the floor.

“We have had some awesome games in this gym and tonight was another one,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We are extremely happy to get out of here with a win against a quality opponent in a tough environment. This was a very hard fought battle between to good teams and both teams played well. Brandan Stith was a warrior today.”

With 2:10 to play in the first half, ODU held a 40-32 lead, before the Thundering Herd ended the half on a 7-0 run. Randy Haynes (13 points), Brandan Stith (10 points) and Ahmad Caver (8 points) combined for 31 of ODU’s 40 first half points. Marshall connected on 62.5% (15-24) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

Old Dominion will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 24, when the Monarchs will take on Western Kentucky at 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on Stadium and can be streamed via www.WatchStadium.com. Saturday night will mark Senior Night for the Hilltoppers.

When asked about the Saturday showdown at Western Kentucky, Jeff Jones replied, “That is life in Conference USA. Tonight’s win makes tonight’s 4.5-hour bus trip to Bowling Green a little more enjoyable. We will be smart tomorrow. We have to refill our guys’ emotional reserves. WKU is a very good team that got us at our place earlier this season.”