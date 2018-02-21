Virginia Beach makes list of best beaches in U.S.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach has made the list of TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award Winner for Beaches.

The beach came in at number 25 on the list. The information is based on the quantity and quality of traveler viewers and ratings gathered during a 12 month period.

Overall, Virginia Beach has been reviewed 2,400 times on the travel planning and booking site with an overall score of 4.5 and a 64 percent “excellent” rating.

According to the website, reviewers say the best time to go to the beach is in September.

Here are the Top 5 Travelers’ Choice Beaches in the U.S.

Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, FL Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, FL 2. Baia do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, HI 3. Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba South Beach – Miami Beach, FL 4. Eagle Beach – Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, HI 5. Seven Mile Beach – Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands