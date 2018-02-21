Local superintendents: Kids could face criminal charges, expulsion for making online threats

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Superintendents from the Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Franklin, and Williamsburg-James City County School Districts signed a one-page letter addressed to Hampton Roads families Wednesday.

The letter shows unity among the top school leadership after various districts received threats and several students got into trouble throughout various school districts.

Wednesday night, the Norfolk Superintendent read the letter at the monthly school district business meeting and praised the Norfolk Police, City Manager and the School Security Teams.

The letter reminds parents that students can get into serious trouble for threats made online.

After the massacre on Valentine’s Day in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and teachers were gunned down by a former student, local police investigated threats made to various schools in our region. At least 10 students were taken into custody for different situations.

The letter encourages parents to speak to their kids about their feelings on the deadly shooting and monitor what kids are doing on social media.

As we mourn for those in Florida, Norfolk School Board Chairman Rodney Jordan said they’re taking questions from parents and students locally and giving a lot of attention to this issue.

“We are taking this very seriously or being very intentional about trying to do great communication, and frankly, we want parents to have these important conversations with their children,” said Jordan.

Criminal Justice Department Head at Tidewater Community College and former Norfolk Detective Richard James says each threat is investigated and said police and schools prepare for copycat scenarios.

“When you have a major school shooting like this, police departments across the country and school systems get set up and prepared for the copycat effect,” said James.

He said parents need to speak to their kids about the severity of making a threat online, on the phone or to others. He said parents too could potentially face charges if their child gets in trouble with the law.

Below is a copy of the letter sent home to Hampton Roads families: