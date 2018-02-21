× Suspected students arrested of making social media threats could face major consequences if found guilty

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – At least nine students have been taken into custody for threats made to schools in Hampton Roads this week.

News 3’s Aleah Hordges spoke with defense attorney Nicholas Renninger at Kozak, Davis, Renninger & Belote P.C in Portsmouth.

He said it can be challenging to prove the student arrested was the person who made the threat on social media, but lately it hasn’t been tough to do.

“A lot of these juveniles when confronted are confessing to making these threats and a lot of them are passing it off as a joke, or saying that they didn’t really mean it,” Renninger stated.

A guilty conviction can negatively affect a student’s future.

If they’re under 18 years of age the minor can be required to do community service, be on house arrest or sent to a juvenile detention center.

The verdict can also affect them if they ever face criminal charges as an adult in the future.

Renninger said, “That will increase the sentence recommendation and potentially the time that you will serve an as adult.”

Teens who have a prior record could be charged as an adult.

They could face up to five years in prison, pay a $2,500 fine and the felony won’t be expunged from their record if a judge found them guilty.

“You will not be able to vote, you can’t lawfully carry a firearm or posses a fire arm, you cannot run for public office. Obviously you maybe precluded from certain employment opportunities ” continued Renninger.

However Renninger mentioned there is a chance the charges could be dismissed, but they could still face probation if the juvenile has a clean record.

It’s a lesson lawmakers feel students should learn from and never do again.

Renninger added, “The whole policy behind the juvenile system is try to give these kids another opportunity–a second chance.”