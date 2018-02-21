Suspect wanted in connection to Portsmouth woman’s homicide extradited from North Carolina

NASH CO., N.C. – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday announced that the suspect identified in the homicide of a Portsmouth woman was extradited from North Carolina.

35-year-old Jarvis L. Deloatch was extradited from Nashville, North Carolina, back to Portsmouth at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Deloatch has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the homicide of 22-year-old Keytondra Wilson of Suffolk. The shooting happened at the intersection of Des Moines Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard on February 13.

Along with the North Carolina State Police, the Portsmouth Police Department located Deloatch off I-95 in North Carolina on February 15 and he was taken into custody without incident.

