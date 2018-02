NORFOLK, Va. – Need to get your dog or cat spayed or neutered?

In honor of World Spay Day on February, PETA will offer half-price spay and neuter surgeries for cats and dogs under 80 pounds.

The special will run from February 26 to March 3.

ppointments are required. They can be made by calling PETA at 757-622-PETA (7382), extension 3, or visiting PETA.org/SpayNeuterAppt.