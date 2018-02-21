Marine officials investigate after dead fish wash ashore on the Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. – Dead fish washed ashore Wednesday in Corolla.

The Corolla Beach Music Facebook page posted photos of the fish that were located on the sand.

N.C. Marina Fisheries responded to a call about the fish around 8 – 9 a.m. Wednesday and told News 3 Menhaden fish washed up on Corolla Beach. The official said the fish do not have markings and could not provide how many fish have washed up so far.

Scientists from N.C. Marine Fisheries and Marine Patrol are at Corolla Beach investigating the incident.

More information is expected to come as officials complete their investigation.