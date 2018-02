NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured in the 900 block of Taylor Avenue Wednesday.

Dispatchers received the call around 4:17 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old Hampton man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

