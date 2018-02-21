Landstown High School student arrested for bringing toy gun to campus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Landstown High School student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a toy cap gun onto campus, according to a school spokesperson.

Landstown Principal Cheryl Askew sent the following message to parents after the incident Wednesday afternoon:

Good afternoon, parents. This is Cheryl Askew, principal of Landstown High School, calling with an important message about school safety. Earlier today, one of our students was taken into police custody for bringing a toy cap gun to school. As a reminder it is never appropriate to have a weapon – even a toy – on school property. As a result of his actions, this student was also disciplined here at school.

As you discuss this with your children tonight, please review with them the role we all have in keeping our school safe. Specifically, if they ever see something suspicious, they should report it to an administrator or staff member. In short, if they see something, say something. Thank you for your assistance and for your continued support of Landstown High School.