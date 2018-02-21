Krispy Kreme offering Hershey’s Gold doughnut for limited time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Krispy Kreme and The Hershey Company have partnered up for a golden opportunity.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain announced Monday that the Hershey’s Gold Doughnut will be available for a limited time only at participating locations. And guess what? Several Hampton Roads locations are on the list!

“One of the ways we bring joy to our customers is by innovating to create unique doughnuts that only Krispy Kreme Doughnuts can deliver,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We’ve created the perfect balance between smooth and crunchy by including actual pieces of the salty-sweet Hershey’s Gold bar on our Original Glazed Doughnut.”

The creation tops Krispy Kreme’s beloved Original Glazed Doughnut with pieces of the new Hershey’s Gold candy bar and a salted caramel icing. The Hershey’s Gold bar was recently introduced and is only the fourth candy bar flavor in the company’s 117-year history.

This isn’t the first time Krispy Kreme has collaborated with Hershey’s. In 2017, they introduced the popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut.

The following Hampton Roads locations will be offering the new Hershey’s Gold Doughnut:

Chesapeake – 1444 N. Battlefield Blvd.

Hampton – 3400 W. Mercury Blvd.

Newport News – 12648 Jefferson Ave.

Portsmouth – 4028 Victory Blvd.

Virginia Beach – 5832 Northampton Blvd. and 4901 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Click here for a full list of participating locations.