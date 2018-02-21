Finalists chosen, voting open for Virginia distracted driving license plate design contest

VIRGINIA – The finalists have been chosen for the statewide license plate design contest to take action against distracted driving.

Now, the public can choose which design they think best depicts distraction-free driving.

Voting is allowed once every 24 hours. The poll will close on March 20.

The winner of the contest will receive a grand prize of $1,000 and the eight district finalists will receive $300 each. The grand prize winner will be announced in April 2018.

The goal of the contest is to raise awareness for distracted driving. In 2016, 13 Virginians were killed and more than 800 were injured in crashes involving a distracted teen driver.

