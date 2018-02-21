× Federal officials hold meeting on offshore drilling 100 miles away from the Virginia coast

RICHMOND, Va. – Officials from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management are holding a public meeting on Wednesday afternoon about the potential for offshore drilling off the Virginia coast.

Despite calls by elected officials for the meeting to be held in Virginia Beach or on the Eastern Shore, the meeting is being held just outside of Richmond, about 100 miles away from the coast.

At the meeting, people can ask questions and learn more about the process. Last year, President Trump signed an executive order opening up the potential for drilling off of most of the US coast, but later exempted Florida.

Leaders from across Hampton Roads and Virginia have come out against any drilling off the coast of Virginia, citing environmental concerns as well as a potential impact to tourism if there were to be an accident.

North Carolina has also come out against drilling of its coast.

News 3 will be attending Wednesday’s meeting.