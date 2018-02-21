Family and friends of Newport News man shot and killed honor his life at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - With touching songs, many tears and powerful prayers, close family and friends of Devin Bowles gathered near the place where the young man was shot and killed Tuesday evening on Lassiter Drive.

"We need to join together as family and stop hurting each other. Somebody has to get a grip on this," says neighbor Rickie Watson.

Police say this is the third homicide of the year.

At Wednesday night's vigil some people who didn't even know the victim felt compelled to show their support and emphasize all of the violence needs to come to an end.

"It hurts me to see the kids. They're so innocent. They don't know what's going on. They're only just joining in like everybody else is joining in, but they have no idea what's going on," says Watson.

With the release of balloons, family and friends say there is comfort in knowing Bowles is now at peace.

