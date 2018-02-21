Do My Job: Oystering at Brown’s Marina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLLTON, Va. - Oysters are a staple here in Tidewater.

But how exactly do they get from the river to your plate?

Every morning while many are sleeping, oystermen are up getting ready to head out.

Dozens of boats leave from Brown's Marina every day. As soon as the sun comes up, they're working hard to catch their limit.

Each boat can have two people and each person is allowed to catch eight bushels of oysters. When that's done, they head back in for the day. Depending on the time of year, catching their limit can be done in just a few hours.

We went out with Marc Brown, the owner of Brown's Marina, to see exactly what it takes to go oystering.