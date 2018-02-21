A local bakery shows us how they roll and give back to local kids on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Whole-ly Rollers Bakery is opening a new location in Norfolk in a site that was a bakery almost a century ago. And to help the future it is partnering with Youth Earn and Learn Jobs-for-Kids making space for local teens to share and sell produce in their space. For more information, visit whole-lyrollers.net .
