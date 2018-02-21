13-year-old arrested for making threats targeting Norfolk elementary school

NORFOLK, Va. – A 7th grader from Blair Middle School has been arrested for making threats toward Jaycox Elementary.

Police received a phone call Wednesday afternoon about a possible social media threat targeting Blair Middle School stating that someone was going to shoot the students and staff if they come to school next week.

While investigating that threat, another threat was posted on social media from a similar username, stating that someone was going to harm students at Jaycox Elementary.

Police identified the 13-year-old, who is facing felony charges for making threats of death or bodily injury to a person or persons on school property.

Additional officers will patrol the area around both schools.