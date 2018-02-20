Virginia Zoo’s newest lion cub to go on exhibit

NORFOLK, Va. – Everything the light touches will be his kingdom. Well, within the Virginia Zoo‘s lion exhibit, anyway.

Emery, the Zoo’s newest lion cub, will explore his outdoor exhibit at the Okavango Delta with his mom, Zola, on Wednesday.

The Zoo says Emery and Zola will be given access to the outdoor yard sometime around 9 a.m.

Emery was born on October 28 to mom Zola and dad Mramba. In December, the Zoo held a contest allowing people to submit their names for the cub; “Emery” was chosen as the winner.

The Virginia Zoo is located at 3500 Granby St. in Norfolk.

