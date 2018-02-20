USNS Spearhead preparing to deploy as part of Continuing Promise

NORFOLK, Va. – The USNS Spearhead is deploying this week as part of the training mission Continuing Promise.

The deployment is to Central and South America as well as the Caribbean.

Continuing Promise is a U.S. Southern Command training mission held annually since 2007.

According to the Navy, Continuing Promise “provides medical, environmental health, veterinary and humanitarian assistance activities in select countries to strengthen partnerships and improve cooperation on many levels with our partner nations, interagency organizations, and nongovernmental organizations.”

The USNS Spearhead is an expeditionary fast transport ship operated by Military Sealift Command. This year marks the second time the Spearhead has participated in Continuing Promise.

The deployed is expected to last four months.