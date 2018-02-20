× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A foggy morning, Very warm afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM for parts of inland VA and inland NC including Sussex, Southampton, Franklin, Northampton, Hertford, and Bertie counties.

Foggy start with a big warm up… Watch out for areas of dense fog, low clouds, and drizzle for your morning drive. Many areas will see visibility drop to below 1 mile. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. Fog will lift and clouds will start to break up as we approach midday. Expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm into the mid 70s, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s tomorrow, near record highs for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a slim chance for a shower. Winds will pick up Wednesday, SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Highs will cool into the low and mid 60s for the end of the work week.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%), Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 20th

1947 Winter Storm: Richmond 4.5″ snow

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.