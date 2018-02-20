Old Dominion University settles sexual assault lawsuit with former student

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University appears to be settling a sexual assault case brought against the school by a former student.

The original complaint filed against ODU says the woman was attacked on campus in her dorm in 2014.

Court documents said the woman claimed she was denied medical attention and the right to use the bathroom during the eight hours of interrogation by ODU campus police.

New court documents show both parties have decided to settle out of the courtroom.

There’s no information about the terms of the settlement.