Norfolk Police investigating social media threat made toward Blair Middle School

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a possible social media threat made toward Blair Middle School Tuesday.

Around 5:33 p.m., police were notified of the possible threat stating that someone was going to shoot the students and staff if they come to school next week. An investigation was launched immediately. .

As a result of the threat and its subsequent investigation, additional police officers will patrol the area around the school.

Police are reminding that anyone that is found posting threats on social media faces a Class 6 felony.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

