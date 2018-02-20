× Norfolk Police investigating Ocean View home invasion

NORFOLK, Va – Norfolk Police are investigating after they say three men walked into a woman’s home and took several of her belongings.

According to police, it all happened at a home near the intersection of East Ocean View Avenue and Atlans Street around 7:40 a.m. Police say the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time no arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.