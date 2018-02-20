Norfolk neighbors recognize local dad charged with sex crimes against children

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man sits behind bars with no bond after police arrest him for having inappropriate electronic conversations with a minor under the age of 15.

55-year-old William Lehew was charged with four counts of proposing sexual acts by communications systems with a victim under the age of 15, and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a victim under the age of 15.

Court documents say Lehew was sending sexual messages or images of his private parts to a child, and asked the child to do the same. The offenses date back to December 18 and allegedly occur into January.

Lehew was arrested at his home in Larchmont. Neighbors in the area told News 3 Lehew has children and there are often young people in and out of the Lewhew house. Though the family has lived in the area for some time, few neighbors know much about the family.

After making his initial court appearances Lehew was sent back to jail without bond. In total, he faces eight class five felonies. Lehew is scheduled to be in court again on April 24.