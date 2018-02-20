Newport News Police investigating deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is at the scene of a deadly shooting in the 800 block of Lassiter Drive Tuesday.

Police said a Newport News man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene police told News 3 they are investigating the incident but a concerning fact was that this was a time in which many children were outside getting home from school.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. The victim's identity will be released once his next of kin is notified.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

