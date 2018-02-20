Local 12-time felon sentenced for cocaine and firearms crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man convicted of 12 prior felonies was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison for cocaine and firearms offenses.

Court documents say 44-year-old Clarence L. Lyons distributed cocaine, cocaine base and heroin in Newport News throughout February 2017.

While law enforcement was investigating Lyons, they were informed that he was usually in possession of a firearm when distributing narcotics. On February 24, 2017, law enforcement conducted surveillance of Lyons’ hotel room in Newport News and arrested him as he came out of the room.

Lyons was carrying a loaded firearm, marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base and heroin at the time of his arrest. Law enforcement searched his hotel room and found a syringe and a marijuana smoking device.