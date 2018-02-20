Conference quarrel: Hampton claims MEAC is punishing Pirates for leaving for Big South

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University’s road south has encountered an obstacle.

As the Pirates prepare to transition out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and into the Big South Conference, a move HU announced in November, Hampton has encountered an issue with its soon-to-be former league.

Last week, The Onnidian Group – an HBCU-centric website, tweeted Hampton will not play any MEAC football games in 2018 or 2019. Citing sources, the tweet said HU was trying to fill its schedule from scratch.

SOURCES: Hampton will NOT play any MEAC football games this year or next. Pirates are now trying to fill schedule from scratch — Onnidan HBCU Sports (@Onnidan) February 15, 2018

Tuesday, Hampton responded to what it calls “inaccurate and misleading” reports it has opted out of playing MEAC football opponents in 2018. HU claims the MEAC is going out of its way to punish the Pirates for leaving the conference.

“I am appalled that, after a 22-year rewarding and productive relationship and numerous conference championships, the MEAC wants to hang Hampton University student-athletes out to dry,” Hampton University Senior Vice President Paul C. Harris said in a three and a half page letter. “These are the same talented young people whose NCAA appearances have resulted in millions of dollars being poured into MEAC coffers,” Harris added.

Hampton says it’s willing to play a MEAC football schedule this season, but its former conference not only refuses to discuss a transition – the MEAC has issued what it calls “a set of unreasonable demands which Hampton University finds totally unacceptable”.

In its letter, Hampton claims it “has made repeated requests to meet with the MEAC Council of Chief Executive Officers and MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas to discuss and work out the terms and conditions of Hampton University’s withdrawal from the conference. Inexplicably, the MEAC steadfastly has refused to meet with Hampton University officials.” HU also says the MEAC is assessing a $250,000 financial penalty against Hampton for its

failure to comply with MEAC Constitution and Bylaws.

News 3 has reached out to the MEAC for comment.