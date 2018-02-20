16-year-old charged for making threats on social media targeting Southampton High School

COURTLAND, Va. – A 16-year-old girl has been taken into custody and charged in connection to threats made on social media targeting Southampton High School, according to the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office received information about a post made on social media threatening to shoot up Southampton High School on Tuesday.

Investigators started working with the school administration to establish the credibility and source of the threat.

The sheriff’s office was able to find the source of the threat by using search warrants and interviewed several people at a residence and at the school.

The teen was later taken into custody and charged with threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property, a felony.

The girl will be detained at Chesapeake Juvenile Services pending an arraignment.