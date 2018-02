Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From garbage to glam, the TRASHion Show allows local students to showcase their creativity in fashion and design plus teach us all about sustainability.

Jody Ullman of Lynnhaven River Now gives us a chic peek at past winners to prepare us for the 5th Annual TRASHion Show.

For more information, visit LRNow.org/Trashion .