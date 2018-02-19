Virginia delegate Harry R. Purkey passes away at 84

My condolences to the family of Delegate Purkey who passed over the weekend. He served the Commonwealth for nearly 30 years and will be missed. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 19, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – Former Virginia Delegate Harry Robert “Bob” Purkey has passed away at the age of 84.

According to a Facebook post from Virginia Delegate Richard L Anderson, Purkey died on Friday in Virginia Beach.

“I and many others were privileged to sit on the House Finance Committee under his leadership, and he has been sorely missed,” said Delegate Anderson.

Purkey served for nearly 30 years until his retirement in 2013. Purkey also served as a member of the Virginia House Finance Committee.

Governor Ralph Northam sent out his condolences in a tweet today saying, “My condolences to the family of Delegate Purkey who passed over the weekend. He served the Commonwealth for nearly 30 years and will be missed.”

The former Virginia Delegate was a Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates, and represented the 82nd district in Virginia Beach.