Man suffering from possible life threatening injury after Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is working a shooting in the 1400 block of Bayhead Drive Monday.

Dispatchers received the call around 5:38 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be a life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the case remains under investigation by members of the department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

