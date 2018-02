VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach firefighters are on scene of a house fire.

Crews were called to the 2300 block of Hood Drive around 5:45a.m. Monday morning.

First arriving crew reported heavy smoke and flames.

Officials said the fire was contained to a deck outside the home.

Crews were able to get the blaze under control in about 10 minutes.

The homeowners won’t be displaced.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.