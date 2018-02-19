UVA remains nation’s top-ranked NCAA men’s hoops team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA will not be one and done.

The Virginia men’s basketball team remains the nation’s top-ranked team in the new AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll released Monday. UVA ascended to the number one ranking last week – the first time the ‘Hoos have been ranked first in the country since December 1982.

Virginia (24-and-2) won its only game last week, a 59-50 road victory at Miami. The Cavaliers are back in action Wednesday at home vs. Georgia Tech.

UVA received 42 first place votes. Second-ranked Michigan State received 19. Villanova, the nation’s third-ranked team this week, is the only other team to receive a first place vote – earning four.

Fourth ranked Xavier and number five Duke round out the top five.