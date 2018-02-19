‘Uphill climb’ continues for Chesapeake native, Mets captain David Wright

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – As Major League Baseball players hit the field this week to prepare for the 2017 season, Chesapeake native David Wright’s future is not as clear.

Neck, shoulder and back surgeries have limited the Hickory High School alumnus to only 75 games the past three seasons, none in the last 21 months.

“It’s certainly been an uphill climb for me,” Wright told reporters at the Mets facility. “I’m not sure what the expectation is. I’d love to play again, but my body has to hold up and cooperate with me a little bit.”

In September, Wright had surgery to repair his right rotator cuff, ending any chance of him playing for the Mets last season. He ended his brief rehab assignment in August due to shoulder pain.

In 13 seasons, Wright has 242 career home runs and 970 career runs batted in. Wright played in just 38 games in 2015 and only 37 in ’16. According to Spotrac, the Mets owe the seven-time All-Star $47 million from 2018 to 2020.

Wright, the Hickory High School alumnus, has not played in a major league game since May 27, 2016.