Senate passes HRVA Regional Coastal Resiliency Authority bill

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Senate passed Senate Bill 397, which will establish a HRVA Regional Coastal Resiliency Authority.

The Senate passed the bill 24-Yes to 16-No on Monday, February 12, 2017.

The bill that was passed will help with addressing coastal resiliency and flooding adaptation, according to Virginia Senator Lynwood Lewis.

This legislation that had bi-partisan support was brought to the floor of the Virginia Senate by Senator Lynwood in response to coastal flooding issues that have affected Virginia.

“We also passed SJ21 and SB219, a constitutional amendment to allow localities to implement a property tax abatement for individuals or businesses that undertake efforts on their real estate to mitigate recurrent flooding. If this passes the House, it will be on the ballot in 2018 and Virginia voters will be given the opportunity to pass the measure,” said Senator Lewis in a Facebook post.

The Senate is looking to also establish a special assistant that will work with the Governor, plus academics and economic authorities, to find solutions to problems that flooding can cause for Virginia’s coastal region.

The attached Facebook post fro, Senator Lynwood Lewis provided even further detail into legislation that is being introduced and passed in relation to coastal flooding in Virginia.