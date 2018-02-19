Police to increase security at 2 Hampton schools as precaution after threats made on social media

HAMPTON, Va. – Police will increase security at two Hampton high schools after threats were made on social media.

There have been similar hoaxes posted on social media throughout the country, according to police.

Police were notified about a possible threat set to take place Monday at Bethel High School. They were also made aware of similar threats being circulated via social media targeting Kecoughtan High School Monday morning.

“We want you to know that we take any and all threats to our children very seriously and immediately began a full-scale investigation into both matters,” police said in a news release.

After investigating the threats to Bethel High School, officers determined the threat was not credible.

Police say there has been no information that makes the threats at Kecoughtan High credible, but they are still investigating the matter.

“We encourage all parents to talk with their children regarding the proper utilization of social media as well monitoring their children’s social media usage for accountability purposes,” police said.

Hampton City Schools has a safe school hotline to receive calls 24 hours a day from students, parents, or concerned citizens who have information about potentially dangerous activity on school grounds or school-related activities. The Safe School Hotline is 757-727-2255.