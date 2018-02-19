× Overcome Academy turns combat wounded veterans into civilian leaders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A class of 13 veterans are being transformed into public speakers so their ability to overcome hardships can have a ripple effect in communities nationwide.

Jason Redman, a well known name in this area is not only a combat wounded veteran, but a staunch military advocate. He is running this course for the next 12 days hoping to mold these men and women into leaders who can speak to schools and businesses about adaptation, leadership and how to take life experiences and use them for good.

All branches of the military are represented in one room as the veterans talk about their injuries and how surviving and overcoming the therapy has changed their life and made them who they are today.

Redman told News 3 he hopes this course can train these individuals to speak to he civilian world as a leader so they can take these experiences and learn from them; how to work together and stay motivated to accomplish the mission no matter what it is.