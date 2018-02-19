No, a 20 foot shark did not wash up on an OBX beach

Posted 10:14 am, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52AM, February 19, 2018

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – A viral post claiming a 20 foot shark washed up onto a beach in Kitty Hawk is not real.

As of Monday morning, the post had nearly 30,000 shares.

It appears the image of the shark came from a photo taken in September 2015 in Cape Cod by Jack Cohen. The photo appeared on boston.com after the 14 foot shark stranded itself on Whitecrest Beach in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

(Photo: Jack Cohen Photography)

Cohen made a statement on Facebook asking people to help spread the word about the fake photo:

Other posts on the “Alex Lex OBX Photographer” Facebook account show other obviously photoshopped pictures.