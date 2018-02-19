Get a free stack of pancakes from IHOP, will help support kids fighting cancer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Nearly 30 million has been raised by IHOP in support of helping kids who are fighting cancer, and the company hopes to raise even more money through the giving of free pancakes.

The 13th Annual IHOP National Pancake Day will be on February 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and will raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Customers will enjoy a free stack of pancakes, but IHOP hopes that people will donate to the cause when they come in to eat.

The company is striving to raise more than $5 million this year. IHOP’s fundraising goes from January 31 to March 31.

The company also put on a pancake making challenge that featured kids who had previously been treated at the Children Miracle Network Hospital. The winner out of the three finalist has not yet been named, but the kids got to create their own pancakes, toppings and all, which IHOP’s culinary team judged.

For more information on IHOP National Pancake Day and the 60 Days of Giving campaign, including restaurant hours and charity support by restaurant, click here.