Decoration catches fire outside Chesapeake church

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Crews with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at The United House of Prayer for All People at 1433 Whittamore Road Monday night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:13 p.m. to find an ornamental angel outside the building on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and did not make it inside the building.

The church will resume normal hours Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

