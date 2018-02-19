14-year-old Lake Taylor Middle School student arrested for threatening classmates

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department have arrested a 14-year-old Lake Taylor Middle School student Monday for threatening to hurt his classmates.

Around 6:30 a.m., detectives were called to Lake Taylor Middle School in response to a social media threat that said students would be shot if they came to school on Tuesday.

Norfolk Police worked with security staff from Norfolk Public Schools to ensure students’ safety.

During the investigation, police identified the 7th grade student. He is facing a Class 6 felony for making threats of death or bodily injury to a person or persons on school property.

This comes after numerous reports of threats being made at various schools throughout Hampton Roads Monday.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Public Schools provided News 3’s Anthony Sabella with the following statement:

Norfolk Public Schools appreciates the swift action of the Norfolk Police Department and our security staff. We would like to remind parents to speak to their children about the very serious nature of making threats as students found to have done this will be subject to appropriate disciplinary and legal actions. This includes expulsion and being charged with a felony.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

